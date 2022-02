West Monroe, LA – (02/17/22)

Rain coverage ends for the day as temperatures fall quickly tonight into the lower 30s. Winds will stay breezy through the overnight at 10-15mph gusting to near 30mph.

Winds remain somewhat breezy under mostly clear skies for the day tomorrow. High temperatures will be limited to the middle and lower 50s.

Skies remain mostly clear through the weekend as we see high temperature return to the 60s. Rain returns as we look to start the next work week.