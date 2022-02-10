West Monroe, LA – (02/10/22)

Temperatures had no problem reaching the lower 70s this afternoon with the dry conditions in place. Sunny skies continue to rule the forecast this afternoon. Trending warmer overnight tonight with lows in the low 40s and light winds out of the southwest.

High temperatures tomorrow will reach the lower and middle 70s as winds stay breezy 5-15mph out of the southwest. Winds will calm somewhat into the evening tomorrow and will remain light.

A cold front passes early Saturday, bringing clouds, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s as winds remain breezy at 10-15mph, gusting 20-25mph at times, out of the north. Rain chances remain small, at 10%, for some light rain Saturday afternoon.

Conditions clear and warm through Sunday and the first half of next week.