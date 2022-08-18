West Monroe, LA – (08/18/22)

Storm development started early this morning as a stream of activity brought heavy rainfall and kept temperatures cooler. Some spots have seen a few inches while others saw 4-6+ inches further southeast. Heavy rainfall did prompt a flash flood warning for some of our southeastern parishes.

Lows tonight are expected in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds remain overnight with the chance for rain at about 10%. Some patchy fog could set up early tomorrow morning, areas further south have the best potential.

Highs return to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees. Temperatures will differ from north to south thanks to changes in cloud cover. Rain chances are at 20% tomorrow, with our southern parishes seeing the better chances.

We stay unsettled through the weekend and into next week. Rain chances stay elevated and temperatures remain cooler.