West Monroe, LA – (04/07/22)

Windy and dry conditions flowing in behind yesterday’s cold front. High temperatures reaching the mid and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds staying breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph gusting 25/20mph.

Winds will stay moderate overnight as skies see the lingering clouds exit. Lows will fall to the middle 40s again this evening. Sun returns tomorrow with highs falling back into the mid and upper 60s. Another breezy day ahead, with sustained wind speeds near 15-20mph and gusts near 30mph.

We stay dry through the end of the work week and for most of the weekend. Rain chances return late Sunday night and remain for the early parts of next week.

The upper level pattern keeps us unsettled for the first of next week. Rain chances remain for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s rain chances are accompanied by the potential for severe weather. Details are uncertain, more to come over the next few days!