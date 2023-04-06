WEST MONROE, La. — (4/6/2023) Widespread showers continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall to the ArkLaMiss. However, as we move into Easter Weekend, the rain chances are expected to exit… bringing much drier weather back to the region.

A stationary front remains the focus for periods of rain and embedded storms across the region tonight and early tomorrow. Severe weather is not anticipated, but periods of heavy rain continue to keep a street/flash flooding concern in place. The heaviest rainfall should shift farther southeast tonight through early Friday, into areas that aren’t quite as rain-soaked.

Showers will linger through most of the day Friday, but rain totals should become progressively more limited through the day. Skies should slowly begin to clear for Saturday.

Easter Sunday will be mild, but rain-free… and that kicks off a stretch of much quieter conditions across the region. Rain chances stay very limited, with a gradual warming trend, through much of next week.