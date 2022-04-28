West Monroe, LA – (04/28/22)

Winds have switched direction to out of the southeast, and that does not look to change in the near future. Gulf moisture is already being ushered in as we see temperatures climb and rain chances return.

Lows tonight fall to the mid and upper 50s, a few degrees warmer than last night. A few high clouds will linger as skies stay mostly clear.

Highs climb to the middle 80s across the area tomorrow with cloud increasing through the day. Sunshine will remain for most of the day.

Rain returns this weekend and remains as we move into next week. As warm and moist conditions remain, a few upper level disturbances will bring scattered rain chances through next week. Rain shouldn’t be a huge issue as activity looks to stay mostly scattered.