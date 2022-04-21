West Monroe, LA – (04/21/22)

Clouds remained with some late sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reaching the lower and middle 80s in most locations. Gulf moisture continues to rule the forecast.

The ample moisture will keep low temperatures very mild once again. Most will fall to the lower and middle 60s. A few clouds remain for the evening and into tomorrow morning.

High temperatures are expected to reach the middle 80s with more sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The overall weather pattern will remain unchanged through Sunday, leaving the warm and humid conditions. A cold front looks situated for early next week, giving us our best chances for rain. Drying out and warming up, after the front, next week.