West Monroe, LA – (04/20/23)

Tonight

Severe thunderstorms remain a possibility tonight and into Friday. A surging line or broken line of storms will work southwest through the evening and overnight. Damaging winds and hail would be the main hazard with these storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Lows fall to the lower and middle 60s with the presence of rain and clouds.

Tomorrow

While early showers hang around through the early to mid morning, another round of thunderstorms remains possible, along the cold front, tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will depend on the extent of rain and cloud cover, middle 70s for most.

Weekend

Behind the cold front, a cooler and drier weather pattern will set up. A cooldown is featured through the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs and overnight lows will be near to below average. Some brisk mornings ahead!