West Monroe, LA – (04/14/22)

Skies remained clear through the day, with high temperatures reaching the middle 70s. Drier conditions left behind the exiting cold front from last night.

Low temperatures will fall to near 50 again tonight, southern Arkansas in the upper to middle 40s. The high pressure at the surface will exit eastward, allowing for winds back out of the south as we move into tomorrow. Winds will be 5-15 mph.

Clouds roll in to start the day as skies stay mostly to partly cloudy. You could run into an isolated shower or thunderstorm, particularly in the late afternoon. Rain chances are at 20%. High temperatures are expected near 80 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances remain for Saturday and Sunday. A southward moving surface boundary will stir up some activity through Saturday and into early Sunday. Isolated severe potential remains as storms get initiated off of this boundary. A level 1 of 5, a marginal risk, sits in place for our area. The hail and damaging wind threat is the general concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Regardless, the severe threat is low for our area.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook