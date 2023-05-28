WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Sunday marks another quiet and warm day here in the ArkLaMiss as we prepare to close out the Spring season and move into Summer! Temperatures were slightly cooler than initially thought over the Memorial Day weekend; alongside drier weather than is usually the case on the holiday. Will the trend continue, or is a complete 180 degree turn in the forecast for the region?

Daily temperature highs hovered in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Sunday. Aside from a few small pop up showers (mainly for our southern parishes), dry skies continued in our area and a sizeable portion of the region. Showers and storms in west Texas have been firing up Sunday afternoon; but our air mass is much less favorable for storm development. That means our area will be dry tonight and into Monday morning, aside from the small chance for minor isolated showers in our far southern parishes. Models have been showing temperature lows in the ArkLaMiss in the mid 60s again tonight; but with the absence of any substantial cloud cover, areas in southern Arkansas/Northern Louisiana may drop into the upper 50s or low 60s. The upper low which has been lingering in Mississippi/Alabama has pulled further northeast and behind that, northerly flow will keep us mostly dry for the next two days.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen