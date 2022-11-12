WEST MONROE, La. — (11/12/2022) Much cooler conditions across the ArkLaMiss today, with below average temperatures and another round of rainfall expected over the next few days.

Showers ended very early this morning across the area, but skies were a bit slower to clear. Most areas finally seeing some sunshine by early afternoon. We’ll continue with sunshine again tomorrow.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the ArkLaMiss tonight. Everyone is expected to see temperatures drop below the freezing mark. Widespread frost can be expected.

Our next storm system swiftly moves through on Monday, bringing another round of showers and needed rainfall to the area. Thunderstorms are not expected, thanks to the below average temperatures. Another weak front is possible late next week, but details on temperatures and rain chances during that time are unclear.