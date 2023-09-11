WEST MONROE, La. — (9/11/2023) A new frontal system is expected to bring cooler than average temperatures across the ArkLaMiss this week. While rain chances are likely, widespread, relieving rainfall doesn’t appear likely through the next week.

Clouds will increase across the area overnight and through the day on Tuesday. A weak cold front will advance through the area early Tuesday, and a few showers could develop by Tuesday afternoon.

Behind the front, scattered showers will linger in the forecast through mid-week, with skies slowly clearing for the upcoming weekend. In general, temperatures are likely to remain below average this week, but many areas could return to the low 90s by late this weekend.