West Monroe, LA – (10/24/22)

Rain looks to return with a cold front very early Tuesday morning. Storms looks to approach around 2-3am and clears around 10am. A limited severe threat is in place with the majority of the ArkLaMiss under a level 1 Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The main area of concern is strong to damaging wind gust potential, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The overall threat should stay very limited.

Residual showers could linger through the early parts of the afternoon, but a general clearing trend will be in place through the second half of the day.