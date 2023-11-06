WEST MONROE, La. — (11/6/2023) Above average temperatures are likely to persist through the early half of this week, with promises of rainfall increasing with a cold front for Thursday and Friday.

Most locations will continue to trend 10-15° above normal for highs through Wednesday. Prolonged drought conditions also persist. However, by late week, a cold front will knock temperatures down closer to statistical norms for this time of year.

The more important aspect of this cold front: rainfall. It’s too early to get specific about rain totals, but showers are likely late Thursday through most of Friday. Rain should end from northwest to southeast through the early afternoon on Friday. While some periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out, the widespread nature of showers is even more encouraging for our region.

Temperatures will trend close to, or slightly below normal, for the upcoming weekend.