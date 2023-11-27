WEST MONROE, La. — (11/27/2023) Widespread showers and storms are expected to bring much needed rain back to the region later this week. Until then, near seasonal temperatures headline much of the early week forecast.

Occasional clouds will continue across the area tonight, with noticeable clearing expected around daybreak. More sunshine is expected across the area Tuesday, and through the early part of the day on Wednesday. Increasing clouds and a few spotty showers will be possible as early as Wednesday night.

A deep trough of low pressure will swing a cold front through the area on Thursday. The lead upper-level impulse is expected to drive widespread rain, with a few storms possible. For now, significant severe weather is not anticipated, but this could change depending on how much warm air can stream in ahead of the surface low and cold front.

Either way, rain totals in the 1-3″ range should be expected. Clouds and small rain chances could linger into the upcoming weekend, but latest data hints at more clearing.