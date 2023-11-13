WEST MONROE, La. — (11/13/2023) An area of low pressure to our south will keep scattered showers in the forecast through early Wednesday. While rain totals are likely to remain limited, the best chance for rain will reside over the most drought-stricken parishes in our viewing area.

Overcast skies will continue through the day on Tuesday. As an area of low pressure weakens inland, showers should remain possible through early Wednesday morning. Most rain totals will be less than a half inch.

The second half of the week will stay quite seasonal, with clearing skies through the early half of the weekend. A new upper level system could bring more showers and storms into the forecast by the early parts of next week. More organized rain and stronger storms could be possible in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but details remain very limited at this time.