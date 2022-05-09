West Monroe, LA – (05/09/22)

The hot and humid stretch continues with highs in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s/lower 70s. The oppressive, summer-like, humidity will keep lows in the lower 70s this evening, a few seeing the upper 60s.

A few clouds move in overnight and gives us a fairly cloudy start to the day. Sun wins over through the late morning and early afternoon. High temperature will return to the lower and middle 90s in the late afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure is firmly planted over the eastern U.S. and wont budge much through the week. Temperatures will remain above average through the next several days.

Some rain chances return at the end of this week. I wouldn’t say that rainfall is reliable, but some scattered activity is possible. A lingering upper level low will look to throw a wrench in the above average conditions and the rest of the weather pattern.