WEST MONROE, La. — (5/8/2023) Daytime heat and humidity will remain the focus for scattered showers and storms daily through the next week. Overall, periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the biggest hazards with any organized thunderstorm activity this week.

In general, a weak stationary front helps to provide some focus to our diurnally driven thunderstorm activity through Wednesday. With dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s, it won’t take much daytime heating to drive thunderstorm initiation.

The best window for showers and storms will remain during the afternoon and early evening hours, although some overnight rain can’t be completely ruled out. The severe threat will remain quite isolated and limited in our area.

By this weekend, the rain chances could thin out briefly, ahead of a cold front that could pass through the region early next week. On days where the rain is more limited, afternoon highs could reach the low 90s in some locations. Unseasonably warm, humid conditions will remain in place through the next week.