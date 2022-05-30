WEST MONROE, La. — (5/30/2022) Sunny skies will continue across the ArkLaMiss over the coming days, but a general uptick in humidity will also make way for some isolated showers and storms to return to the forecast.

Temperatures in most locations again reached the low 90s this afternoon, and that trend is likely to continue through most of the week. Some locations could see the mid 90s on any given afternoon.

As low level moisture continues to increase, some spotty showers or storms could develop (mainly in the southern parishes) over the next few afternoons. However, rain chances are likely to increase a bit more by Thursday, as a weak cold front dips into the central United States. Some scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with more limited rain chances going into the weekend.

By Sunday, high pressure aloft starts to build back in… leading to another warming trend that likely pushes high temperatures back into the low to mid 90s for early next week. Aside from Thursday’s front, rain chances will stay limited over the next week to ten days.