West Monroe, LA – (05/02/2022)

Staying on track with the warm and humid airmass this week. Spotty rain chances linger for the first half of this week. Better rain chances can be found with a storm system later this week. Severe weather potential lies with this activty.

Lows will fall to the upper 60s and near 70 overnight. You could run into some rainfall overnight, rain chances are at 20%.

Clouds start the day again tomorrow, some thunderstorms/shower activity could be ongoing near daybreak in southern Arkansas. There is a limited severe potential with this decaying line, a rouge severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook

Highs tomorrow are expected to return to the middle 80s once again. Rain chances tomorrow are at 20%.

***Severe Weather Potential – Thursday 05/05***

A warm and humid airmass awaits an approaching storm system late this week. As of now, 05/02, activity favors Thursday evening and into early Friday. Most of our area is under some kind of severe threat for Thursday into early Friday. The darker colored area indicates higher confidence in severe potential. Detail are fairly limited, reliable details will unfold as we get closer to Thursday.