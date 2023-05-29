WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – As we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom in the United States, sunshine and warm temperatures are present across the area. How long will the dry pattern last?

Memorial Day weekend was much more dry and calm in the weather department than is normally the case. Thankfully for many who chose to honor our fallen heroes by being outdoors on Monday; precipitation has remained miniscule in the ArkLaMiss. Dewpoints have backed off a bit, meaning it won’t feel as muggy tonight or into Tuesday. Mostly clear to clear skies will persist again tonight with temperature lows very similar to the past view nights in the mid 60s. Tuesday will continue the weather pattern we’ve had for a string of days, meaning daytime highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s paired with abundant sunshine under mostly clear skies.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen