West Monroe, LA – (0/23/22)

Cooler temperatures again today as clouds and northerly winds prevailed. Showers and thunderstorms look to return tomorrow with the approach of a low pressure system. Peak heating will drive thunderstorm development through the afternoon and into the evening.

There is some limited potential for strong to severe thunderstorms through Tuesday and Wednesday. A marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, a level 1 of 5, is in place for most of the area. The main concern is the limited potential for hail and damaging wind gusts. While the tornado threat for our area is quite low, chances are not 0%.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook

While there is a limited threat for severe weather, there is also potential for significant rainfall. As of Monday 5/23 at 5:00p, a Flood Watch is in effect for Columbia County, Union County, Claiborne Parish, Union Parish, Lincoln Parish, and Bienville Parish. This Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday, May 26th.

Areal Flood Watch as of 5/23 5:00p – In effect until May 26th, 2022

Some areas could potentially 2-4 inches of rainfall through the early week. We will keep you updated with any developments through the week.

As the rain dries up towards the end of the work week, temperatures will climb back to near 90 this weekend. Overnight low temperatures will fluctuate in the 60s to near 70 through the week. The coldest night this week could see near 60, potentially upper 50s in southern Arkansas.