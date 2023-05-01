WEST MONROE, La. — (5/1/2023) A ridge of high pressure continues to keep most of the central United States quiet. For us, the pleasant conditions are likely to continue through much of the early half of the week before rain chances return for the upcoming weekend.

Sunny skies are likely to persist again tomorrow after a cool start to the day. Morning lows could sneak into the upper 40s across southern Arkansas. Daytime highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s across most of the ArkLaMiss. A few high clouds could sneak in by late afternoon.

Later in the week, our ridge will start to shift and break down as a series of upper-level disturbances move through the central United States. Ahead of any rain chances, most areas will see the warming trend continue, with highs approaching 90°.

The weekend appears to be unsettled. With warm, humid air in place, a few rounds of scattered showers and storms appear possible this weekend. Details remain unclear, and the threat for organized severe weather appears low at this time.