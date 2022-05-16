West Monroe, LA – (05/16/22)

Last night’s weak cold front was able to usher in some short lived drier conditions. Less humid late last night and early this morning, moisture has rebounded through the day.

Lows drop to the upper 60s tonight, potentially cooler in south Arkansas. Highs rebound to the lower 90s with rain chances at 10%. An isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled our for tomorrow.

A ridge builds out to our east in the upper level pattern, which will dry out the rain chances and warm temperature through the work week. Highs climb to the lower and middle 90s through Friday. Overnight low temperatures will hover near 70.

Despite another warm and humid work week ahead, rainfall and cooler temperatures could follow this week’s warm pattern. An upper level low pressure system, and associated cold front, could approach this weekend. This would cool temperatures and bring rain chances back to the forecast.

There is some uncertainty regarding the this weekend and the potential pattern change this weekend. We will keep you updated with any changes through the week.