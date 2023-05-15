WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A hot and muggy afternoon with plenty of sunshine has been a pleasant first day of the workweek, though hot.

Tonight, temperatures will drop overnight, as is usually the case, but we’ll only see them bottom out in the lower 70s. If you’re not a fan of the muggy feeling our atmosphere has clung to today, unfortunately it will remain decently muggy overnight. Thankfully most of the shower and storms building have remained mostly to the east of our area. A few storms may push over into our far southern parishes tonight, like Catahoula and Concordia; but other than that widespread storms aren’t expected.

Tomorrow, our eyes shift to the west/northwest as a weak frontal system approaches our viewing area. It will eventually pass through towards midday, then could be followed by scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen