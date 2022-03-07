WEST MONROE, La. — (3/7/2022) Showers and storms associated with a cold front rumbled through the ArkLaMiss this morning. That prompted a tornado watch until 7am for much of southern Arkansas. A few tornado warnings were needed very early this morning across parts of Bradley, Calhoun, and Drew counties. The rest of the area saw storms as the front advanced through the region around sunrise.

Cooler air has filtered in, but the clouds will remain through the overnight. An area of low pressure is expected to deepen across the western Gulf of Mexico tomorrow morning, bringing widespread showers back in across much of northern Louisiana. In southern Arkansas, rain is expected… but, coverage may be more scattered and overall totals may be somewhat more limited.

Rain will continue into early Wednesday, but skies will clear briefly for late Wednesday and early Thursday. Another strong cold front will advance through the area on Friday. Showers are expected along the front, but with colder air filtering in before the upper trough exits… there is an outside chance of some areas seeing rain change to a rain/snow mix. For now, that possibility appears low… but, it’s something worth monitoring later this week.

Temperatures will rebound a bit by Sunday, but another cold front appears likely early next week. More showers and storms can be expected then, as the upper level pattern becomes more active through the middle of the month.