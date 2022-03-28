West Monroe, LA – (03/28/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. With winds out of the south through the day, we now have a warm and moist airmass in place.

The moisture will keep us warm overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will increase closer to morning as winds stay light and out of the south.

A cloudy start is set for tomorrow without much for breaks in the clouds. Maybe some bits of sun for the early and late afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Severe Weather Discussion

A line of storms will approach the ArkLaMiss early on Wednesday, bringing severe weather potential for the mid-morning and afternoon hours. The main area of concern is strong winds and the potential for tornadoes. However, all severe hazards remain possible.

Severe potential increases as this line of storms progresses to the east on Wednesday. While moisture will be plentiful for these storms, there are some limiting factors. Shower activity and low clouds could suppress some storm severity.

Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook – Region View

Here is a look at potential timing on Wednesday.

11AM

4PM

Have a severe weather plan and a way to receive weather alerts.