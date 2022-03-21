WEST MONROE, La. — (3/21/2022) A severe weather episode is expected across much of the Lower Mississippi Valley through the day Tuesday, with all modes of severe weather possible across several states, including the ArkLaMiss.

Severe potential will thrive tonight across eastern Texas, ahead of an eastward-moving cold front. Those storms will move into our region early tomorrow morning (before sunrise in the western counties/parishes), and the severe threat will spread from west to east through the day. It’s possible that some areas see multiple rounds of severe weather, especially as the early round of storms dies out over the western areas. After sunrise, daytime heating will reinvigorate thunderstorm development… leading to a significant severe weather threat across much of Lower Mississippi Valley through the day.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including the potential for significant severe weather events. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall appear likely for much of the southern United States.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook, valid through 7am Tuesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 7am Tuesday-7am Wednesday [Storm Prediction Center]

The timing of this specific storm system is tricky. Some areas in the west will see severe weather potential during the pre-dawn hours (between 3am-7am), as the initial round of storms enter the area. Others along the Mississippi River may not see storms develop until late morning or early afternoon (between 10am-1pm). All residents should stay aware for watch/warning information through the entire day Tuesday.

It’s important to note that while this is expected to be a significant severe threat… there are some limiting factors, especially in our area. An early round of thunderstorms across our area could disrupt the ideal environment for activity later in the day. Potential for severe weather doesn’t guarantee severe storms for any area. That said, confidence is high that most areas will see periods of heavy rainfall.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Widespread rain totals in the 2-4″ range, with isolated amounts up 5-6″, are expected. Saturated ground from recent rainfall could also lead to more instances of flooding.

Flood Watch issued through Tuesday afternoon

Day 1 Excessive Rain Outlook, valid through 7am Tuesday [Weather Prediction Center]

Day 2 Excessive Rain Outlook, valid 7am Tuesday-7am Wednesday [Weather Prediction Center]

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions through the day on Tuesday.

Have the latest forecast information.

Have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

Charge mobile devices in the event of power outages.

More information can always be found on myarklamiss.com/extra. We’ll continue to keep you updated as conditions change through the day on Tuesday.