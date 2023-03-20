West Monroe, LA – (03/20/23)

After a chilly weekend, temperatures will find a sharp warming trend that carries highs back into the lower 80s by the weekend. Our weekly frontal passage looks to be slated just prior to the weekend, thankfully temperatures remain above average into weekend.

Tonight

Thanks to increasing cloud cover and light southeasterly winds, temperatures will be somewhat warmer overnight. Without these factors, dry air would otherwise doom us to another widespread night near freezing. Lower 40s is expected for most, under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow

Highs in the lower to upper 60s, depending on location, with clouds looking to stick around in some form through the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Winds remain light to breezy out of the south.

The Week Ahead

This week features a warm up that drives temperatures into the lower 80s through the middle to end of the week. Temperatures warm in response to our, seemingly weekly, storm system. Storms look to favor Friday evening (for now) with some strong to severe storm potential.