West Monroe, LA – (03/14/22)

Showers present with ample shallow moisture around the region. Shower activity will continue through the evening with the potential for severe thunderstorms later tonight.

There is a slight (level 2 of 5) and marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather for our area. The likelihood of severe weather favors areas west, as displayed on the severe weather outlook below. The main area of concern is damaging wind gusts and damaging hail. However, an isolated/brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

The upper level low pressure system, which is responsible for the rain today and through the evening, will become disjointed from the rest of the upper level pattern. Meaning, the upper low will begrudgingly shift eastward and move rather slow. Leaving rain chances and clouds through portions of Tuesday with clearing through parts of Wednesday.

The good news is that without the upper level support, a deep diving cold airmass is not expected. Leaving temperatures near seasonal and rather mild through the week.

