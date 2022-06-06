WEST MONROE, La. — (6/6/2022) The upper level pattern has allowed for a few different complexes of storms to develop to our west, and dive southeastward over the last couple of days. While this pattern relaxes in the short-term, isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely to return later this week.

High pressure building aloft across the southwestern United States will get a bit stronger over the next few afternoons, keeping most of the ArkLaMiss limited on rain chances. Heat and humidity will continue to increase, remaining above average through most of this week.

A weak cold front will ride along with a stronger, mid-level impulse by Friday. This could help boost rain chances for Friday and Saturday, but most of the showers and storms will remain scattered.

The upper level pattern is left weaker for early next week, and that usually points to a slow warming trend that could push us back into the low to mid 90s by early next week.