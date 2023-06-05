WEST MONROE, La. — (6/5/2023) After a weekend full of scattered, afternoon showers and storms, most locations saw something similar across the area today; however, most of the coverage is a smidge more muted today. Expect isolated showers and storms to remain a possibility through much of the rest of the week.

A weak area of low pressure at the surface is helping to produce some afternoon convection. In general, brief downpours and gusty winds will be the main issues with any developing storms. Occasional lightning should also be expected.

Warm, humid conditions are likely to continue with little change through the rest of this week. Daytime highs are likely to range in the upper 80s to low 90s, and morning lows are likely to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat index values could top out in the mid 90s through the afternoon.