WEST MONROE, La. — (6/27/2022) Widespread, much needed relief across the ArkLaMiss in the wake of a cold front that advanced through the region yesterday afternoon and evening. Slightly drier air will make the next few afternoons a little more comfortable, but a return flow of moisture is likely to keep rain chances in the mix through much of the week.

Near average temperatures are likely to continue through the next few days, with highs in the low 90s and morning lows staying in the low to mid 70s. A broad area of low pressure in the western Gulf will continue to provide an influx of low-level moisture through much of this week. This should help promote scattered showers and storms through the daytime hours later this week.

Temperatures will start to climb, and rain chances will thin as we move toward the holiday weekend. High pressure will also build aloft, leading to a general uptick in heat and humidity. Heat index values will likely return to the triple digits by the end of the weekend.