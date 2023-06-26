WEST MONROE, La. — (6/26/2023) Overnight thunderstorms remain possible for one more night across the ArkLaMiss, but the extreme heat and humidity will take the forefront as we move into the second half of the week.

A few clusters of storms could develop along a weak, stationary front late tonight through the early morning hours tomorrow. While an isolated severe threat could develop, the rain chances will be more limited than last night and early this morning. Any storms that develop have the potential to produce some damaging wind gusts.

High pressure builds aloft later this week, leading to a surge of heat and humidity. Expect temperatures to top out in the 99-103° range later this week. Heat advisories have already been issued through Wednesday.

Heat safety will become increasingly important for the rest of the week. Avoid prolonged exposure outside, drink plenty of water, and check on neighbors/family to ensure everyone is finding safe ways to stay cool.