West Monroe, LA – (06/20/22)

Lows tonight will return to the lower to middle 70s as skies stay mostly clear.

A few clouds for tomorrow with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Rain chances are near 0%, a pop up shower and storm is possible but unlikely.

More of the same heat and humidity this week. Highs see the upper 90s and lower triple digits for later this week. Heat index values will remain elevated and in the triple digits. Rain chances remain near 0% through the work week.

Some slightly cooler temperatures work in with a weak front for early next week. There are slightly better rain chances and an opportunity for slightly cooler/drier air. However, temperatures will likely still see the 90s behind the front and rain chances remain on the lighter side of things.