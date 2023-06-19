WEST MONROE, La. — (6/19/2023) The on-going assault of severe storms across the southern United States will stretch on for a few more days. In our area, isolated severe storm potential will re-develop across the region later tonight. More scattered storms will be possible in the southern parishes tomorrow afternoon.

The stalled, stationary front, responsible for all of the severe weather threats over the last week, has moved a bit today. It hasn’t moved enough, however, to end our storm possibilities.

Overnight, a few clusters of storms are likely to develop to our west, diving southeastward through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threats with any developing storms.

As the front continues to sag southward through the day on Tuesday, more storms could develop in ahead of the advancing boundary. This severe threat could produce damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado threat. Most of these storms should advance out of the area late tomorrow evening.

As the storm threat becomes more isolated, heat and humidity continue to be a major concern… especially in areas that are dealing with storm-related power outages. Temperatures are likely to climb into the mid 90s for the upcoming weekend.