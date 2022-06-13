West Monroe, LA – (06/13/22)

Heat advisories in place through 7:00pm this evening. This is the story through much of this week. Not necessarily seeing heat advisories every day, but certainly seeing hot and humid conditions. Many seeing heat index values in the triple digits.

Make sure to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and take breaks from outdoor activities. Never leave children or pets in the car, even for a few minutes.

Low temperatures fall to the mid 70s as we stay warm and muggy. Overnight temperatures don’t budge through the week. Potentially some patching fog developing for areas further south overnight, should not be widespread or long lived.

Highs return to the mid and upper 90s again tomorrow, heat index values potentially up to 105. Don’t be surprised to see heat advisories issued at some point this week, seeing heat index values up to 109 potentially.

The ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the heat, humidity, and lack of rainfall, will remain through the next several days. Potentially some chance for rain late this week, but I would not say the rain is reliable at this point.