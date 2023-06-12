WEST MONROE, La. — (6/12/2023) Another round of scattered storms along a stalled frontal boundary keeps active weather in the forecast this afternoon. That front is likely to remain stationary, keeping an unsettled pattern in the forecast over the coming days. Much warmer temperatures are on tap later this week.

Mid-level disturbances, or impulses, continue to interact with a weak, stationary front that is set up along the I-20 corridor. Warm, humid air continues to feed storm potential. Although the best window for storms remains in the afternoon/evening, additional overnight rainfall and thunderstorms will remain possible.

While severe storms remain possible, organization will remain ragged. In most instances, isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail will remain the main threats. Lightning and periods of heavy rain should also be expected. During the afternoon hours on Tuesday, a small tornado threat could materialize. Residents are urged to have ways of receiving severe weather alerts over the coming days.

Temperatures will climb as high pressure builds aloft later this week. Many locations will see highs return to the mid to upper 90s late this week into the upcoming weekend.