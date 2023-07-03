WEST MONROE, La. — (7/3/2023) Scattered storms returned to the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, thanks to a weak stationary front that will provide more rain chances for the Independence Day holiday.

Hot, humid conditions will persist through most of this week, but rain chances will linger in the forecast daily. Through Wednesday, most rainfall will be focused around a stalled frontal boundary that will provide some lift for warm, humid air to work with during the daytime hours. Expect bubble-up showers and storms to be focused along the frontal boundary, especially for the 4th of July holiday. Outdoor festivities should be monitored for possible lightning and brief downpours. While an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, that threat should remain isolated and brief in any given area.

As that stationary boundary washes out, another will replace it for Thursday… keeping rain chances in the forecast. High pressure builds back in for the upcoming weekend, leading to a rise in daily high temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s.