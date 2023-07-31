WEST MONROE, La. — (7/31/2023) Much of the ArkLaMiss benefitted from some rain and cooler air this morning, thanks to a decaying complex of storms diving southward through the morning hours. Those benefits are likely to remain short-lived, as excessive heat and humidity plague the region for another week.

Expansive high pressure aloft will rule the forecast, although a few stray showers and storms will remain possible over the coming afternoons. For most areas, air temperatures will range daily from 98-102°, although some areas could even approach record highs in the 105° range. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for much of the ArkLaMiss, expecting heat index values to top 110° through the daytime hours.

It can’t be stressed enough: Heat safety will remain extremely important all week long. Make sure you’re staying hydrated, and taking all measures necessary to keep cool.

The upper-level ridge could show some weaknesses late in the weekend, allowing for more reliable rain chances to move back into the forecast. Regardless, temperatures are likely to remain well above normal for this time of year.