West Monroe, LA – (07/25/22)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall in the upper 70s with a few lingering clouds and light winds. High temperatures return to the upper 90s tomorrow with near 0% rain chances.

The first half of this week continues with above average temperatures and dry conditions. Near 0% rain chances through Thursday of this week, although a brief and isolated pop-up shower could get going in the afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 90s to lower triple digits.

With a storm system moving through the northeast later this week, our forecast becomes slightly unsettled and brings better rain chances. Isolated to scattered storms could return to portions of the Arklamiss for Friday and through the weekend. With the prospects of rain returning, high temperatures could take a step back into the mid to lower 90s.