WEST MONROE, La. — (7/18/2022) Extreme heat and humidity both expected to persist across much of the central and southern United States over the next week to ten days. Rainfall, if any, is likely to be short-lived… not likely to provide any widespread, significant relief to the ArkLaMiss.

High pressure aloft continues to expand in the wake of a weak front that could trigger some isolated showers and storms along the Mississippi Valley later tonight. In our area, the rain chances stay extremely limited. Clouds will remain as lows crawl into the upper 70s.

Heat advisories have been expanded across the entire viewing area through the day tomorrow. This isn’t a big surprise, considering the overall upper-level pattern. A small weakness in the ridge could allow for some scattered storms on Thursday, but the ridge is likely to build back in through the upcoming weekend.

Heat and humidity combined will continue to produce extreme heat safety conditions. Make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day, checking pets and loved ones, and seek medical attention if you feel like you’re suffering from heat illness.