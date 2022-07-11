West Monroe, LA – (07/11/22)

As skies stay mostly clear with light to calm winds, low temperatures will fall to the middle 70s overnight.

Highs return to the middle and upper 90s tomorrow, under mostly clear skies. Rain chances are at 10% tomorrow with minimal potential for isolated rain.

The mid-week timeframe sees rain chances increase with a weak cold front and a tropical disturbance. The better chances for rain are associated with the tropical disturbance. As this disturbance potentially moves inland, rain could be part of the forecast. Cloud cover and the potential for rain looks to keep temperatures near 90 degrees.

Rain coverage decreases into the end of the work week and weekend, although some showers/storms remain possible.