WEST MONROE, La. — (7/10/2023) A few rounds of showers and storms across the area earlier today, thanks to a weak stationary front that remains in place across the ArkLaMiss. More periods of rain and storms will be possible through the day on Tuesday, and temperatures are climbing quickly for the second half of the week.

As the front remains in place tonight, some additional development is possible. Scattered showers and storms could develop during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow, and lingering through the day once aided by the afternoon heat.

The stationary boundary likely lifts to the north later this week, leading to a surge of warmer temperatures in our area. Daytime highs will climb back into the upper 90s for the second half of the week, and into the upcoming weekend. Heat safety will become increasingly important by the end of the work week.