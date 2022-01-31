West Monroe, LA – (01/31/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were well above average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As we work through the overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will stay light as clouds increase.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some showers possible tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances enter the forecast for Tuesday and remain in the forecast for a few days. The best rain chances are for Thursday as we expect a passing cold front. Temperatures will fall quickly through Thursday, with most of the day being spent in the 40s and 30s. There is growing concern for freezing rain accumulation in Arkansas. While the better freezing rain accumulation totals remain north of our area, freezing rain in southern Arkansas remains possible for Thursday. We will keep a watchful eye on the freezing rain trends through thursday.

Temperatures, regardless of precipitation, will be much cooler for the second half of this week and parts of the weekend.

