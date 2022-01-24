Evening Forecast – Monday, January 24th

West Monroe, LA – (01/24/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s in some locations. We’ve had increase clouds late with the arrival of some shower activity as well. The mid level low bringing showers this evening will exit in the early morning tomorrow. Heavier rain totals will be geared towards the south as totals range from a trace in southern Arkansas to potentially just over half an inch for parishes further south.

With some having rain overnight and some staying mostly dry, there is a little bit of variation in low temperatures overnight. Low are expected to be in the lower 40s.

High temperatures tomorrow will rise near and into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies. A passing surface high pressure will bring wind out of the north through the day. Clear skies persisting into the overnight, along with drier conditions, will yield cooler temperatures. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 20s moving into Wednesday.