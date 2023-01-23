WEST MONROE, La — (1/23/2023) A powerful winter storm system will bring widespread rain back to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow, with some areas seeing up to 2″ of rain through the day. A few storms will be possible, but the overall severe threat will remain quite low.

Skies will remain generally clear through the early part of the night, with clouds likely to move back in through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Scattered showers could start as early as late morning. While this system will bring periods of heavy, wet snow to the Ozarks, it just brings widespread rain during the afternoon and evening. Rain totals in the 1-2″ range should be common.

A few isolated storms could develop in our far southern parishes, producing some gusty winds at times. Considering warm air transport northward is likely to stay limited, we don’t anticipate any significant severe threats. Interests along the Gulf coast will see the greatest severe storm potential.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Tuesday-6am Wednesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Clouds will linger through the day on Wednesday. Skies will clear for Thursday and Friday, but the upper level pattern favors a new storm system bringing more rain in for the weekend.