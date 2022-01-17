Evening Forecast – Monday, January 17th

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/17/2022) A slowly modifying air mass will keep temperatures rather mild tomorrow; however, another strong cold front is likely later this week. That front could trigger showers and storms, before bringing dramatically colder temperatures into the ArkLaMiss for the second half of the week.

High pressure has built in at the surface behind the winter storm system from this past weekend. Winds have been rather inconsistent, but likely return to the south through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm on the back of southerly winds tomorrow. That trend is likely to continue for Wednesday, ahead of a sharp cold front.

As the front advances through the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday afternoon, some showers and storms are expected. Given the warm air ahead of the front, an isolated severe weather threat could materialize. This threat is greatest for areas along and south of I-20. Temperatures will fall dramatically behind the cold front, leaving highs in the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will also be very cold, spending many hours below freezing for Friday and Saturday nights.