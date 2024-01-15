WEST MONROE, La. — (1/15/2024) Widespread wintry precipitation has led to an impactful winter storm across much of the ArkLaMiss on this Monday. While precipitation will continue to end from northwest to southeast, frigid temperatures will lead to life-threatening conditions across the area tonight. Overall, road conditions are not likely to improve much on Tuesday.

As this wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and occasional snow continue to taper off, temperatures will drop well into the teens tonight. With winds out of the north at around 10-20 mph, wind chill values will slip into the single digits… perhaps below zero.

A slow thaw is expected for much of the rest of the week, but temperatures are likely to stay well below normal. For Tuesday, most of the ArkLaMiss will stay below freezing.

Residents are urged to protect pets, pipes, plants, and people through Wednesday. Make sure all heat sources are in proper working order.