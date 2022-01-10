Evening Forecast – Monday, January 10th

West Monroe, LA – (01/10/22)

Mostly clear conditions through the day with winds remaining out of the north. Daytime highs around the ArkLaMiss seeing the lower and middle 50s.

Lows tonight will range anywhere from the mid 20s in southern Arkansas to the mid 30s for areas further south. The freezing line may find itself south of I-20 in some spots overnight. With that in mind, some patchy frost is possible for areas further north.

A fairly quiet week ahead with limited rain chances and mostly seasonal temperatures. Daytime highs this week will slowly trend upward towards Friday.